WWE Reportedly Discussing Creative Ideas For AEW-Contracted Star Malakai Black

Rumors indicate that Malakai Black is done with AEW and could be bound for WWE. According to a new report, WWE might be expecting him, or at the very least are getting prepared should he join.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is currently soliciting creative ideas for Black's eventual return to the promotion, lending more credence to the idea that the previously cited end date of Black's AEW contract, 2027, is likely false and the actual expiration nearing. Black, like Ricky Starks, Miro, and Rey Fenix are all technically still AEW stars, even though they are no longer on television and are awaiting the end of their contracts.

Black stirred up controversy after a loss to Adam Cole, which the former NXT Champion carried as if he was saying goodbye to the promotion and its fans, though Black himself soon squashed any rumors that he was delivering any kind of curtain call. Black has been in AEW since 2021, following his release from WWE earlier that year. In 2022, he founded the House of Black stable alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King. The three are former AEW World Trios Champions.

Should Black head back to WWE, he would join recent WWE debutant Penta, who debuted on last week's "WWE Raw." Penta had initially hoped to join WWE alongside his brother, Rey Fenix, but Fenix is currently serving out the rest of his injury time left on his contract. The brothers had initially planned to join WWE in September.