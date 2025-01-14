Ex-AEW Star Penta Defeats Chad Gable In WWE Raw Debut, Cuts Emotional Post-Match Promo

Former AEW star Penta has proclaimed it's not only a new era for WWE on Netflix, but after his debut on "WWE Raw," it's now the "Penta New Era." He was victorious in the opening match of "Raw" on Monday, defeating American Made's Chad Gable with a Sacrifice, followed by a Penta Driver. While Penta's debut had been teased for weeks, the match was set up last week after Gable asked General Manager Adam Pearce to book him against the best luchador he knew.

Their match was fast-paced, but Penta still took time toward the beginning to soak in the adoration of the crowd. Gable hit Penta with a German suplex on the ring apron, but got him back in the ring and wrapped his leg around the post, to began to target his ankle for the Ankle Lock. Penta hit a sling blade, sending Gable flying out of the ring over the top, and hit a huge dive to the Olympian to the outside. Back in the ring with Gable on the top rope, Penta hit a hurricanrana around the ropes to take him down to the mat, and followed it up with a Mexican Destroyer. Gable got Penta in the Ankle Lock, but Penta countered into the Sacrifice, then hit his finisher for the win.

Following the match, Penta got on the microphone and thanked San Jose. He said he knew everyone had been waiting for this moment, and he admitted he had also been waiting. He said WWE is his new home, and he addressed the crowd in Spanish before proclaiming the "New Penta Era."