WWE Confirms Imminent Arrival Of Former AEW Star Penta On Raw Netflix Debut

WWE seemingly confirmed the imminent arrival of Pentagon Jr. during their latest teaser for the former AEW star on the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw." The video that aired on Monday included the previously teased zero with a slash through it (meaning Zero Miedo/Fear), followed by the drawing of a face resembling Penta's mask, but this time, the word "PENTA" was written inside. The reveal came after weeks of teases that the former AEW talent would be arriving in WWE.

If he isn't revealed to be Rey Mysterio's mystery partner on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday to take on the New Day, Penta could be debuting as early as next week's "Raw." Another possible tease to his debut came during a backstage segment with American Made and General Manager Adam Pearce, where Chad Gable asked for a luchador to face next week on the show. Pearce agreed, and said he would make a call.

Penta and his brother and Lucha Bros. tag team partner Rey Fenix were reportedly expected to go to WWE when news broke they were looking to leave their AEW deals last summer. Penta had reportedly told sources at the beginning of the summer that he had been in contact with WWE and that he and his brother were a "package deal." When AEW became aware of the discussions, that's when the situation between the brothers and AEW got messy. It was reported that AEW President Tony Khan extended Fenix's deal due to injury time, but Penta became a free agent in December. Penta last wrestled for AEW in July, but was active on the independent scene in Mexico prior to his contract expiring with the company.