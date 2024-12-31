WWE Makes Overt Reference To Incoming Former AEW Star

Penta El Zero Miedo's imminent WWE debut was teased during "WWE Raw." The former AEW World Tag Team and Trios Champion finished up with Tony Khan's promotion in July ahead of his contract expiry, and has since been continually linked with a move to WWE before tonight, so a teaser during "Raw" featuring the iconic " 0 " (Zero Miedo/Fear) followed by a mask distinctly familiar to his is sure to signal a debut sooner rather than later.

Not long after the segment, Rey Mysterio agreed to get a partner for a tag match against The New Day in the future.

Penta and his brother Rey Fenix were reportedly expected to go to WWE when it first emerged that they were looking to leave at the end of their AEW deals in the Summer. But that situation became somewhat unclear when it was later reported that Khan had extended Fenix's deal owing to injury time, expected to keep him with the promotion for an additional year. Penta, meanwhile, reportedly became a free agent this month, thus allowing him to make his "Raw" debut in the coming weeks. Despite last wrestling with AEW in July, Penta had remained active until the last week of September with dates in Mexico. Prior to the Lucha Brothers' indication to AEW that they intended to leave, there had been reportedly been extensive plans for them to continue with the promotion, including a Trios titles win alongside PAC at All In; Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli wound up winning the titles alongside PAC to initiate him into the Blackpool Combat Club (now The Death Riders).