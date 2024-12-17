Mysterious Symbol On WWE Raw Has Fans Excited For Potential Debut Of Former AEW Star

A teaser video on "WWE Raw" on Monday has wrestling fans on social media talking, speculating on what appeared to be a zero with a line through the digit means, and who it could represent. Those online are speculating that the "0" could mean Penta el Zero Miedo, or Pentagon Jr., who became a free agent after his AEW contract expired at the end of November. The video teaser didn't show much, just what appeared to be the writing of the zero in orange on a black background with dramatic music playing.

Penta recently made an appearance in AAA, where he seemingly said "goodbye" to the fans in Mexico. If the video on "Raw" is in reference to a possible signing, he would not be able to work for AAA while signed with WWE. Penta's exit from AEW was not met without controversy, however, as his brother, Rey Fenix, had injury time added to his deal after word got out the pair had allegedly been speaking with WWE while still under contract with Tony Khan's company. Fenix is projected to be with AEW for nearly another year, and many had been speculating whether Penta would join WWE without his brother. The Lucha Bros had been absent entirely from AEW programming since August 2024, when word about their communication with WWE got out. Fenix had been vocal about his treatment in AEW in now-deleted social media posts.