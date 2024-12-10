Backstage Update On Tumultuous Situation Between AEW And Rey Fenix

A new report has emerged addressing the ongoing saga between Rey Fenix and AEW. Fenix previously posted to social media about "inhumane treatment" and claimed he was ignored for months despite needing a doctor, pouring fuel onto the fire of speculation surrounding his future.

According to a report by "Fightful Select," AEW declined to give an official comment on the matter, but sources within AEW indicated surprise at Fenix's comments even if the Lucha Brothers were expected to be leaving. One source reportedly added that there had been long-standing communication issues, but they had not heard of anything that could be interpreted as "inhumane," though they hadn't spoken to Fenix directly.

The source further noted to have heard that Fenix had taken issue with a doctor refusing to clear him at one point, though there wasn't much context provided. Another source who claimed to be familiar with the situation said that AEW had been upset with rumors of the Lucha Brothers' talks with WWE, despite there being time left on their deals. Fenix's deal is rumored to run "well into 2025" thanks to the injury time, while his brother Penta El Zero Miedo is a free agent.

The widespread belief, as the report notes, was that they were planning for a WWE run bypassing "WWE NXT," and AEW had learned of those talks over the summer and were not happy. AEW had supposedly penciled the tag team in for big things, with original plans for them to win the AEW Trios Championship alongside PAC at All In, but Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli took their places as the currently reigning champions. Fenix's current status is said to be in the air, with people in AEW reportedly indicating that Khan could give Fenix an early release. However, there is a concern that any outcome could set an unfortunate precedent.