WWE Raw Live Coverage 12/16 - Two Championships On The Line, Women's IC Championship Tournament Continues

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 16, 2024, coming to you live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

After being able to dethrone GUNTHER as World Heavyweight Championship in a Triple Threat Match against him and archrival Damian Priest at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past Saturday, Finn Balor will be joining forces with JD McDonagh to put their World Tag Team Championship on the line against The War Raiders. Erik and Ivar previously successfully challenged The Judgment Day members for their title on the November 25 episode of "Raw".

Another title will be on the line tonight, as Bron Breakker defends the Intercontinental Championship against Ludwig Kaiser. The two have had their fair share of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with Kaiser scoring a win over Breakker on the November 25 episode of "Raw" thanks to interference at the hands of Sheamus and having been unable to dethrone Breakker as titleholder at WWE Survivor Series: WarGame in a Triple Threat Match with Sheamus.

Raquel Rodriguez will be going head-to-head with Zoey Stark and Kayden Carter in a First Round Triple Threat Match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria have already secured their spots in the semifinals, with the former having defeated Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance in another First Round Triple Threat match, and the latter emerging victorious over Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile.

Additionally, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day will be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share after looking to do so last week but finding themselves unable to speak over the uproar of the crowd due to their heated confrontation with Big E two weeks ago. CM Punk will also be speaking in the opening moments of tonight's edition of "Raw", as will Seth "Freakin" Rollins after having some choice words for each other last week.