Former AEW Star Penta El Zero Miedo Says Goodbye To Mexico In Surprise AAA Return

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo made a surprise appearance in AAA, where he seemingly said goodbye to the fans in Mexico.

In a fan video posted on social media, Penta spoke to the audience to bid goodbye to Mexico but promised that he would return in the future. Penta was recently a part of AEW, but left the promotion at the end of November after his contract expired, ending his five-year run with Tony Khan's company. His run with AEW ended in acrimonious circumstances as he and his brother Rey Fenix, the team called Lucha Brothers, hadn't wrestled in the promotion since August.

While Penta is no longer a part of AEW, his brother is still a part of the promotion as they have added on some time to his contract after injury put him on the sidelines. Fenix has expressed his anger and disappointment recently over how he has been treated by AEW, stating that the promotion has treated him inhumanely.

WWE is reported to be interested in signing the duo, with recent reports also stating that Penta has interest from several other wrestling promotions as well. Aside from wrestling for AEW and ROH, Penta was also formerly a part of TNA Wrestling, where he was once the Impact World Champion.