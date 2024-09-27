Backstage Details On Messy Contract Situation Involving The Lucha Brothers, AEW & WWE

The Lucha Brothers won't be heading to WWE as soon as initially rumored, as the pair are still under contract to AEW with added injury time. Despite reports that Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix had inked a multi-year deal with WWE to head straight to the main roster, Fightful Select reported Friday that they are not signed by WWE "in any capacity."

Penta reportedly had told numerous sources at the beginning of the summer that he had been in contact with WWE, and that he and Fenix were a "package deal" and did not want to be sent to "WWE NXT." Fightful claims AEW became aware of his discussions with the competition while under contract; according to the outlet, time was added to both Penta and Fenix's deals due to injuries, something WWE was aware could be a possibility. The Wrestling Observer reported a few months ago that time had been added to Penta's deal, and tht Fenix had "substantially more," which Fightful also verified. Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Penta's deal was reportedly up within the next two months, but AEW President Tony Khan decided to tack on Fenix' injury time, which could keep him under AEW contract for almost another year.

AEW had previously offered the Lucha Brothers a contract and had supposedly planned to put the AEW World Trios Championship on the brothers and PAC at All In, but Penta and Fenix didn't sign the deals, though sources said they had not communicated their plans to leave. Fightful couldn't confirm whether AEW had plans on having the Lucha Brothers work on television in the future, but said they're still being paid and there's an expectation among AEW talent that Fenix and Penta will put some people over before they depart.