Former AEW Tag Champs The Lucha Brothers Reportedly Sign Multi-Year Deal With WWE

After months of speculation surrounding their future, it seems The Lucha Brothers' next destination will indeed be WWE.

Over the summer, it was reported that Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix would be leaving All Elite Wrestling after five years with the company, with WWE being the likely destination. Now, Cory Hays of PWNexus is reporting that Penta and Fenix have agreed to a multi-year deal with WWE, with the details still yet to be confirmed. One thing that Hays did note was that The Lucha Brothers would be skipping "WWE NXT" and heading straight to the main roster.

One interesting part of the deal was also revealed by Ibou of WrestlePurists, who claimed that AEW President Tony Khan had the right to exercise an extension on Fenix's contract due to the amount of time he has spent injured while a part of the AEW roster. However, due to the fact that Fenix had been a "day one guy" in AEW, always worked as hard as he could, and was never any trouble backstage, Khan thought it would only be fair to grant Fenix his wish of leaving alongside his brother.

Penta and Fenix leave AEW having won both the AEW and ROH Tag Team Championships, as well as the AEW World Trios Championships. Fenix also achieved some brief singles success as well, winning the AEW International Championship from Jon Moxley — albeit in controversial fashion — in 2023.

