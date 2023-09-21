Rey Fenix Defeats Jon Moxley, Wins AEW International Title On Dynamite Grand Slam

Rey Fenix is your new AEW International Champion. On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" special, Fenix dethroned Jon Moxley as the titleholder following a hard hitting back and forth contest. The match ultimately came to a close when Fenix hit the Blackpool Combat Club member with a pair of piledrivers. The second piledriver was necessitated by the fact that the referee didn't count the three after the first one, despite Moxley failing to kick out, resulting in the spot having to be re-done. Reports indicate that Moxley is believed to have suffered a concussion during the match.

While this may be the first time that Fenix has captured singles gold in AEW, he is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion as one half of The Lucha Brothers alongside his actual brother, Penta El Zero Miedo. The two also held the AEW World Trios titles alongisde and PAC as Death Triangle.

Although Moxley only held the title for 17 days, he defended it on a handful of occasions against the likes of AR Fox, Action Andretti, and Big Bill. He had previously won the belt from Orange Cassidy at AEW All Out on September 3 in Chicago, Illinois.