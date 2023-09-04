Jon Moxley Ends Orange Cassidy's Historic AEW International Title Run At All Out

While Orange Cassidy put up a good fight against Jon Moxley, he still lost his AEW International Championship to the Blackpool Combat Club member at Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. The match was what ended the PPV in Chicago and before the show closed, the crowd cheered for Cassidy.

Before losing tonight, Cassidy had a historic run as the AEW International Champion — 327 days. Cassidy won the title on October 12, 2022, after defeating PAC on "Dynamite." As the champion, Cassidy defended the title over 30 times and against the likes of Lance Archer, NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr., Buddy Matthews, Jeff Jarrett, Rey Fenix, and Jay Lethal, and survived twenty other men in a Blackjack Battle Royale at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Tonight's win marks Moxley's first run as the AEW International Champion, though he is a former three-time AEW World Champion. He wasn't the only member of the Blackpool Combat Club that was successful tonight either, Bryan Danielson won his strap match against Ricky Starks and Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli won their match against Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata.