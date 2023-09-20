AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Live Coverage (9/20) - MJF Faces Samoa Joe, Saraya Battles Storm, More

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for September 20, 2023!

Tonight will be AEW's special "Grand Slam" edition, taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Tony Khan having put together a stacked card featuring four title matches.

The event will be headlined by MJF's latest AEW World Championship defense as he puts his title on the line against Samoa Joe. The two men have a longstanding history dating back to when Joe shoved MJF while he was an extra in WWE, with the champion out to prove he's no longer the same man who can be pushed around.

The issues between Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston are set to reach a boiling point on tonight's show. The two men have a history dating way back to before they joined AEW, but Kingston has constantly been trying to get his hands on Castagnoli since he arrived. Tonight he gets that chance in a title vs. title match as Kingston puts his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on the line, while Castagnoli defends the ROH World Championship.

Castagnoli's fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, Jon Moxley, will also be in action tonight as he defends his AEW International Championship. He has recently had issues with the Lucha Brothers, and those are set to continue this evening as he defends the gold against Rey Fenix.

The tension between Saraya and Toni Storm will continue to be tested tonight as well when they compete for the AEW Women's World Championship. While they might have been close during their days as The Outcasts, tonight the ladies will be bitter enemies fighting for the top prize in AEW's women's division.

Finally, in the only non-title match of the evening, Chris Jericho will be competing against his longtime friend and stablemate, Sammy Guevara. They have fought side by side since the inaugural episode of "AEW Dynamite," but after tensions between them have been bubbling lately, tonight they will aim to prove who is the better man.