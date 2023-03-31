Lucha Brothers Reach For The Sky And Seize ROH Tag Team Titles

New Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions were crowned Friday night at ROH's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. After an intense "Reach for the Sky" ladder match, the Lucha Brothers emerged victorious. With their victory, Penta el Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix captured the ROH Tag Titles for the first time. They succeed The Briscoes as tag champions.

After the match, the Lucha Brothers were greeted by Mark Briscoe and FTR's Dax Wheeler and Cash Harwood, on the entrance stage. The ROH Tag Team Championship was last contested at ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view, where The Briscoes beat FTR in a brutal dog collar match that capped off their trilogy of matches for the ROH Tag Titles over the course of 2022. Tragically, just a month after the match, Jay Briscoe passed away after a car accident. The match at Supercard of Honor was held in honor of Jay's memory.

Mark announced the match on "AEW Rampage" a little under a month ago, while also announcing that he would be relinquishing the titles. Additionally, the design of the championships that was last carried by The Briscoes was retired. The new titles were the ones hung above the ring for tonight's match.

The ladder match featured a number of high-octane spots, including Dante Martin of Top Flight taking a Canadian Destroyer through multiple tables. In the end, the Lucha Brothers overcame Top Flight, The Kingdom, Aussie Open, and La Faccion Ingobernable to reach for the sky and win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.