Backstage Update On AEW's Lucha Bros, Penta & Rey Fenix

The busiest contract season in wrestling history continues to move at an unprecedented pace, with the Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix, the latest to receive focus. Throughout the summer, reports have emerged that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions' contracts were set to expire in the late summer/early fall, before earlier this week new information suggested that the duo would be leaving, with WWE as the likely destination.

Today, that information appeared to be confirmed. Fightful Select reports that, while AEW has been looking to re-sign the duo, the process kept getting delayed by the Lucha Brothers themselves. That has led those within AEW to conclude that the duo weren't looking to re-sign with the promotion, thus clearing the way for them to enter free agency.

As for how WWE fits into the equation, those within the promotion confirmed there have been discussions about bringing the Lucha Brothers in. It may have even gone beyond that, as those close with Penta and Fenix have indicated that the duo have been claiming backstage at AEW shows to have both been talking with WWE, even going as far to say that they received a preliminary offer from the promotion. Those within WWE refused to comment on the truthfulness of such claims.

Regardless, the Lucha Brothers are said to be looking to be brought in as a package deal to WWE, and that if a deal is reached, they would prefer to bypass "WWE NXT" and head straight for the main roster; no indication was given regarding where WWE would prefer the duo to start. Whatever the future holds should be apparent made soon, as Penta's contract is set to expire this month, while the duo have claimed Fenix's contract expires in September.