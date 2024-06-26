AEW Star Penta El Zero Miedo Comments On WWE Rumors

The Lucha Bros were among the first wrestlers to join the AEW roster in 2019, wrestling a number of prominent matches against the Young Bucks in the early days that helped establish the promotion's reputation. Earlier this month, reports emerged stating that Penta's current AEW contract is set to expire soon, with a legitimate possibility that he could go to WWE. Speaking with YouTube creator Lalo Elizarrarás, Penta addressed the rumors while clarifying that he has no official offer on the table from the promotion (h/t to Fightful for the translation).

"You know how information can be spread out on social media and how misinterpreted it can get," Penta said. "I don't know how that information about my contract expiring leaked, and I prefer to focus on my present and my present is currently with AEW. If any company like WWE wanted to offer me something, I would need to evaluate."

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion went on to state that he would have to consider any decision very carefully, as he has many people on his payroll that depend on him, including a merchandise team as well as people working at his gym and training school. As of now, he remains under AEW contract and cannot receive any official outside offers. Penta acknowledged that he can see the logic some people point out about WWE being more desirable as the larger company, but as an older wrestler, he is less focused on investing in his character's future and more intent on the size of the offer.

"It would be a good episode in my career, but I do not like to fantasy book," Penta said regarding a possible run in WWE. "If it happens, it happens. I am focused on AEW and I am happy where I am at right now."