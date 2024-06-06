Penta El Zero Miedo's AEW Contract Reportedly Expiring Amidst Interest From WWE

Yet another major wrestling name could enter free agency, with Penta El Zero Miedo's AEW contract reportedly expiring towards the end of the summer. Penta joined AEW alongside his brother Rey Fenix in 2019, and they were reported to have extended their deals with the promotion in August 2020. Lucha Libre Online has now reported that Penta's contract is due to expire in either August or September, although it's unknown whether talks have been launched, with the additional caveat that WWE is interested in signing him should he become available. There is no mention of Fenix in the report, but that could be put down to added time through injury

Advertisement

Penta has enjoyed success in AEW alongside his brother, both as the Lucha Brothers, winning the AEW and ROH World Tag Team Championships, and with PAC as Death Triangle to win the AEW World Trios Championship. However, unlike Fenix, Penta has yet to win a singles title in the promotion. The Lucha Brothers wouldn't even be the first brother tag team in AEW to have differing contract expirations in 2024, with Matt Hardy entering free agency in April, while his brother Jeff remains signed to the promotion.

Penta last wrestled in a losing effort against Konosuke Takeshita on the May 31 "AEW Rampage" for a spot in the TNT Championship ladder match at Forbidden Door. He had teamed with Fenix and PAC for an attempt at the Unified AEW Trios Titles held by Bullet Club Gold at Double or Nothing, but failed to dethrone the Bang Bang Gang. He will face The Butcher on the June 7 "Rampage."

Advertisement