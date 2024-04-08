Report: Matt Hardy Officially A Free Agent After Turning Down New AEW Contract

Matt Hardy is reportedly a free agent after his contract with AEW expired.

Hardy, who joined AEW back in 2020 after the expiry of his WWE contract, is rumored to have rejected a new deal with the promotion, as per "Fightful Select." The report claims that the two parties had negotiations to extend his stay in AEW, but Hardy rejected the offer. The "Fightful Select" report further stated that AEW had added a few weeks to his contract to ensure that it lasted through WrestleMania. Although Matt has left AEW, Sean Ross Sapp of "Fightful" revealed that Jeff Hardy is still a part of the company.

Matt Hardy recently opened up about his AEW future, explaining that he was weighing up the options he had in front of him, and emphasizing how it was key for him to have a schedule that allows him to be with his family. He also highlighted how he wanted the Hardys to be used as an important factor in his decision-making process. Hardy, in another interview, spoke about his love for AEW and their importance to the pro wrestling industry. He wants to make the most of the few years he has remaining in the pro wrestling business and hopes to land at a place where he and the Hardys are utilized to their full potential.

Hardy debuted in AEW in March 2020, initially teaming up with The Elite and later briefly led The Hardy Family Office faction. He reunited with his brother Jeff in March 2022 and they wrestled together in both ROH and AEW, but couldn't add to their long list of tag team title reigns. Matt last wrestled on the January 5 edition of "AEW Rampage," where he, along with Jeff and Mark Briscoe, defeated the trio of The Butcher And The Blade, and Kip Sabian.

