AEW Rampage Results 1/5: ROH Pure Title Match, Shida Vs. Jay

Mark Briscoe & The Hardys vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

Kip and Briscoe start the bout as Kip targets the left arm. The Butcher takes over on Briscoe, nearly putting him away multiple times heading into the first break. After, Jeff and Kip are legal as Jeff runs through his signature spots. Matt tags in and hits Side Effect before doing the Delete chant. Jeff hits a Swanton Bomb and then Briscoe follows it with a Froggy Bow off the top-rope for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Mark Briscoe & The Hardys

Renee speaks to Anna Jay backstage when Angelo Parker and eventually Harley Cameron interrupts. Harley is clearly flirting with Parker.

Stokely Hathaway welcomes out Kris and Willow for the next bout.

Notorious Mimi & Kennedi Hardcastle vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander

Willow tosses Mimi around and then does a corner clothesline. Statlander comes in with a double clothesline and then right hands to both. Scoop slam on Kennedi and then she drops Mimi on top of her. Kris with a roundhouse to Mimi, Willow hits a spinebuster for the win.

Winners: Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander

Backstage, Jeff Hardy says he's ready to be on Dynamite following their win tonight. Private Party interrupts but Matt puts them over. Matt says it's time to let them fly on their own.