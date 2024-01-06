AEW Rampage Results 1/5: ROH Pure Title Match, Shida Vs. Jay
Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live "AEW Rampage" viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Newark, New Jersey.
Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Komander
- Mark Briscoe & The Hardys vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade
- Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay
- Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale in tag action
Briscoe & Hardys In Trios Action, Willow & Kris Team
Mark Briscoe & The Hardys vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade
Kip and Briscoe start the bout as Kip targets the left arm. The Butcher takes over on Briscoe, nearly putting him away multiple times heading into the first break. After, Jeff and Kip are legal as Jeff runs through his signature spots. Matt tags in and hits Side Effect before doing the Delete chant. Jeff hits a Swanton Bomb and then Briscoe follows it with a Froggy Bow off the top-rope for the pinfall victory.
Winners: Mark Briscoe & The Hardys
Renee speaks to Anna Jay backstage when Angelo Parker and eventually Harley Cameron interrupts. Harley is clearly flirting with Parker.
Stokely Hathaway welcomes out Kris and Willow for the next bout.
Notorious Mimi & Kennedi Hardcastle vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander
Willow tosses Mimi around and then does a corner clothesline. Statlander comes in with a double clothesline and then right hands to both. Scoop slam on Kennedi and then she drops Mimi on top of her. Kris with a roundhouse to Mimi, Willow hits a spinebuster for the win.
Winners: Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander
Backstage, Jeff Hardy says he's ready to be on Dynamite following their win tonight. Private Party interrupts but Matt puts them over. Matt says it's time to let them fly on their own.
Shida vs. Jay, ROH Pure Title Match
Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay
Back and forth to start until Jay takes control. The action spills out to the floor where Jay targets the ribs and hip of Shida. Back inside, Shida kicks out going into the commercial. After, Jay applies Queenslayer until Shida escapes and eventually puts Jay away with the pinfall victory.
Winner: Hikaru Shida
Backstage, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett get into it over their recent woes after Sonjay Dutt tried to get them back on the same page.
We see a video package on Copeland vs. Cage.
ROH Pure Title: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Komander
Jimmy Jacobs, Pat Buck,and Christopher Daniels are the judges. Yuta locks up the left arm to start and eventually drives Komander's shoulder into the floor outside the ring. After the break, Komander gains momentum with a DDT out of the corner, cover. Komander goes for a Phoenix Splash but Yuta evades and slams Komander for a nearfall. Komander uses his final rope break at the 9:20 mark before attempting a rollup. Yuta locks up the left arm again and since Komander is out of rope breaks, he decides to tap.
Winner: Wheeler Yuta (c)