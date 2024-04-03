AEW Star Matt Hardy Opens Up About How He'd Like The Rest Of His Career To Go

AEW star Matt Hardy is in the twilight years of his career after nearly 30 years of being part of the wrestling business, but he doesn't want to go down without a fight. Hardy is currently in the middle of negotiating a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, a deal that could very well be his last full-time run before he hangs up his boots. If there isn't much gas left in the tank, what does Hardy want to achieve?

During a recent interview with "WrestleZone," Hardy explained that he thinks AEW would be a great place to finish off his run.

"I love AEW, I think AEW is crucial, I think it is paramount for the health of the industry that AEW does well, and I want it to do well," Hardy said. He went on to list the various accomplishments that both himself and his brother have achieved in their careers, on their own and as a team, and that it's important for people like that to remain relevant and put in a strong position.

Hardy used Sting's recent retirement as an example of how a veteran of the past can come into AEW and be used to the best of their abilities, and he hopes something similar can happen for himself and his brother. "I know I've only got a couple years left to do this, I want to be optimized wherever I'm at, and if I'm with Jeff, I want to be optimized as The Hardys. That is very, very important to me, and that is a fight I am willing to fight because if nothing else, I'll just keep my a** at home, I don't have to go to work anymore, I've worked really hard to put myself in this position."

