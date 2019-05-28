- As seen above and below, Title Match Wrestling has released video of MJF "getting tossed" from the Starrcast II convention and the AEW Double Or Nothing Weigh-In this past weekend in Las Vegas. MJF, who looks to be one of AEW's top talents in the years to come, competed in the Casino Battle Royale on the Double Or Nothing "Buy In" pre-show and was last eliminated by winner "Hangman" Adam Page. MJF picked up three eliminations in the match.

- Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. vs. AAA World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks has been announced for the June 16 AAA Verano de Escándalo event from Mexico. This will be the rematch from Double Or Nothing, which saw The Bucks retain the titles over The Lucha Brothers. AAA officially announced the rematch on Twitter.

Fenix and Pentagon were a little beat up following Saturday's AEW match in Las Vegas and the Lucha Empire promotion had to cancel an event because of their conditions. The promotion announced on Twitter that Sunday's event had to be canceled because the two were injured at Double Or Nothing, and were unable to travel from Vegas to Houston.

- Actor Stephen Amell took to Twitter on Monday to praise Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes for their match at Double Or Nothing.

He wrote, "Oh man... @CodyRhodes vs. @dustinrhodes at Double Or Nothing is the best storytelling I have ever seen in a wrestling match. Well done fellas."

Amell, who has publicly supported AEW since their launch, worked with Cody when he had the Starrdust gimmick back in 2015, debuting at SummerSlam to team with Pac (Neville) for a win over Cody and Wade Barrett. Amell would go on to wrestle for ROH in 2017 and then he wrestled at All In last year, losing to Christopher Daniels.

