Backstage Report On An Another AEW Contract Up This Year

It's safe to say that it has been the year of movement within the wrestling business, with contracts expiring in almost every promotion, and several stars moving on to hopefully greener pastures. Most recently, WWE had been the place with expiring deals, with long-time star MVP leaving after his deal expired, and former Hurt Business stablemate Bobby Lashley likely to do the same. Now, word has emerged that an AEW star's future may also be up in the air.

Fightful Select reports that AEW's Rey Fenix is also set to hit the open market at some point this year, though the exact date is unknown. While this news is new, it's also not entirely surprisingly, as Fenix's brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, revealed earlier this year that his AEW contract was set to expire in late-August/early September, leading many to speculate that Fenix's deal would be up around the same time.

As expected, AEW is looking to make sure the duo, known as the Lucha Brothers, remain with AEW for years to come, with those close to the situation saying offers have been made to Fenix and Penta and that the two sides have engaged in negotiations. It's currently unknown, however, where things stand between the two sides. Should Fenix enter the open market, it is expected he will draw interest from WWE, much like his brother.

In the meantime, both Fenix and Penta have been keeping busy with AEW, with Fenix having won his last three matches, including a win over Tony Nese on "AEW Collision" on July 20. The duo were most recently seen wrestling for AEW's partner, CMLL, in Arena Mexico this past Friday, teaming with Death Triangle teammate Pac to wrestle Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr.