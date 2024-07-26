Backstage Update On WWE Status Of Bobby Lashley & MVP

With 2024 being such a big year for contracts in wrestling, it was inevitable that a company like WWE wasn't going to be able to keep hold of all their top stars. Becky Lynch and Ricochet are already out the door, and it looks as both Bobby Lashley and MVP will follow in the coming weeks. It was recently reported that both men had been removed from WWE's internal roster, and that they were ready to let their contracts expire to explore other opportunities, with Lashley still wanting to wrestle even if he leaves WWE.

In a new update from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is heavily expected that Lashley and MVP will leave the company when their contracts expire. One WWE source reportedly said that neither man was offered a new deal, while some suggested that Lashley was but decided to turn it down, thus leading to most people expecting them to leave in the immediate future.

As for what they might do after WWE, it was reported by Meltzer earlier this month that there is a possibility the two men could join forces with fellow free agent Shelton Benjamin to reform The Hurt Business, with AEW being the preferred destination. The disbandment of The Hurt Business is reportedly a big talking point when it comes to Lashley and MVP's departure as they, as well as Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, were all very frustrated when the group was broken up for no good reason. WWE currently owns The Hurt Business name, meaning that the group will have to go by a new name if they were to reform, but it is confirmed that wherever he goes, Lashley will continue to use his real name. However, MVP's name is a little more unclear, as WWE may own the trademark since his return.

