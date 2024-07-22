More Details On WWE Status Of Bobby Lashley, MVP

Word emerged over the weekend that Bobby Lashley's WWE contract is expiring in the near future, with the veteran wrestler said to have been removed from the company's internal roster. PWInsider has some additional information on Lashley's status, as well as that of his former manager MVP. WWE reportedly offered Lashley a new contract, but the 48-year-old wasn't overly excited by the details and is expected to depart.

As for MVP, his current deal is said to end in mid-August, with no "major discussions" about bringing him back thus far. There had previously been talks about using MVP as an announcer or producer, but neither of those plans materialized.

It's believed that both Lashley and MVP will generate interest from outside companies following their departure. The two were previously key members of The Hurt Business, a popular WWE faction that many fans felt was broken up prematurely, and the group could see a return outside of the promotion.

Though the Hurt Business name is trademarked by WWE, there would be nothing stopping a company like AEW from utilizing the group under a different moniker. The Hurt Business also included Shelton Benjamin, who was released from his WWE contract last year, as well as Cedric Alexander, who is still with the company.

PWInsider's story does contradict the initial Fightful report in one way, stating that Lashley is still listed on the internal "WWE SmackDown" roster. However, Lashley hasn't wrestled on television since April and hasn't accompanied the Street Profits during their "SmackDown" appearances. Lashley and the Street Profits had previously been working together as a trio, known as The Pride, first formed in 2023.