Shelton Benjamin Announces He's Among Recently Released WWE Talent

Talent cuts continue to hit the WWE roster today, and Shelton Benjamin has become the latest to feel the effect. Benjamin announced this morning that he had been released from his WWE contract via X (formerly known as Twitter). In light of his departure, he thanked WWE staff, fellow talent, and the fans for their support over the years, remarking that he was looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 21, 2023

This ends the second run in WWE for Benjamin. He first joined the promotion under a developmental deal in 2000 and would work there till 2010 before he was released then. After seven years of splitting time between the independent circuit, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH, Benjamin rejoined WWE in August 2017, initially teaming with Chad Gable.

Throughout his WWE career, Benjamin held the United States Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship three times, and the "Raw" Tag Team Championships on three occasions — twice with World's Greatest Tag Team teammate Charlie Haas and once with Cedric Alexander. During his latest run, Benjamin was best known for his association with The Hurt Business, alongside Alexander, Bobby Lashley, and MVP. He last appeared on WWE TV though on the June 19 episode of "Raw," teaming with Alexander.