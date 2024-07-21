Former WWE Champion's Contract Expiring Soon

The pro wrestling free agency is filling up with top talent following the news that former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch's contract expired, making "The Man" a free agent. Her departure made the possible departures of Drew McIntyre and Chad Gable all the more tense before the two men re-signed with WWE. Now another former champion's contract is set to expire.

According to Fightful Select, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's contract with WWE is due to expire soon. There is no concrete date given, but Lashley's contract is due to expire within the next month, or possibly even in weeks. Lashley has also been removed from the company's internal roster page, though he is still featured on the WWE website. The former WWE United States Champion has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and not factored into any creative plans since the spring when he and The Street Profits were victorious at WrestleMania 40.

According to the report, Lashley intends to continue wrestling even if he's unable to come to an agreement with WWE. There is no word on whether the former MMA fighter will return to combat sports, but sources indicate it is possible should the right offer come along.

