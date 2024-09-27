Dave Meltzer Weighs In On WWE Reports Regarding AEW's Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix

The future of former AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers has been the subject of much discussion over the past few weeks, as it has been rumored that their time with All Elite Wrestling is nearly over. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix have been with AEW since the beginning, but it seems that the next chapter of their careers may be with WWE as it was recently reported by multiple sources that Penta & Rey Fenix had agreed a multi-year deal with WWE. It was also reported that AEW President Tony Khan decided against tacking on excess injury time to Fenix's current deal in favor of letting him leave with his brother.

However, that may not be the case. According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears it could be a long time before The Lucha Brothers jump to WWE as they are both still technically under contract with AEW, meaning that negotiations can't take place until their deals expire. As for when those deals are up, Penta's deal is reportedly up within the next two months and he is expected to leave, but it seems that Khan may have had a change of heart regarding the potential injury time that could be tacked on to Fenix's current deal. Unless anything drastic changes, this would mean that Fenix would actually remain in AEW for nearly one more full year.

Both Khan and WWE had reportedly made competitive offers to both men, with Penta making up his mind first as he had initially been frustrated with how he was being used, as well as feeling disrespected due to the politics surrounding the company's partnership with CMLL. This problem was eventually squashed over the summer, and both Penta and Fenix worked in Arena Mexico alongside PAC.