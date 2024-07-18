AEW's Death Triangle To Invade CMLL

Almost a year into their partnership with AEW, CMLL has reaped plenty of benefits. The oldest promotion in wrestling has seen stars such as Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Willow Nightingale, and Kyle Fletcher make the trek down to Arena Mexico, where Fletcher dropped his ROH TV Title to Atlantis Jr., and will host Chris Jericho this September. Meanwhile CMLL stars like Hechicero, Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Volador Jr., and others have been spotlighted on AEW TV. Now, it appears time for some of AEW's own lucha libre talent to strut their stuff in lucha libre's cathedral.

Last night on CMLL Informa, in a video that was later posted to X, CMLL announced that AEW stars Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, aka the Lucha Brothers, would be returning to the promotion next Friday on July 26. They won't be coming alone either, as the duo's Death Triangle teammate, PAC, will also be by their side. No match has been announced for the group as of now, though the trio will be part of a big show, as July 26 will see the crowning the winner of the Leyenda de Plata tournament, one of the biggest tournaments CMLL holds.

#CMLLInforma || Los Lucha Brothers y PAC se presentarán el próximo viernes 26 de julio en la Arena México... 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/yeZ8X7YQ3S — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 18, 2024

While this will be the first time PAC has ever competed in a CMLL ring, and his first match ever for a Mexican promotion, Arena Mexico will be familiar ground for the Lucha Brothers. Though Fenix and Penta have primarily worked for AAA in Mexico during their careers, the duo did compete briefly for CMLL from mid 2018 through 2019. Their return to the promotion was teased during Forbidden Door season when they teamed with CMLL star Mistico, who later invited the duo to return to Arena Mexico to compete, possibly even against him.