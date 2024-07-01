CMLL's Mistico Picks Up AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Victory Alongside Lucha Brothers

Mistico returned to AEW at this Sunday's Forbidden Door event, teaming with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix against Los Ingobernables de Japon's Titan, Hiromu Takahashi, and Yota Tsuji, and the MLW Middleweight Champion was victorious in the trios match.

Mistico managed to land his signature La Mistica to submit Titan and win the match for himself and the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. Mistico last competed in the Casino Gauntlet match on May 29, which was won by Will Ospreay to earn Ospreay's upcoming match against Swerve Strickland. Before then, Mistico had been undefeated in AEW. Mistico gaining momentum in AEW is bad news for former World Champion Chris Jericho, who drew Mistico's ire by attacking him in Arena Mexico earlier this weekend. Jericho has challenged Mistico to a match on July 5 but the match has yet to be accepted or made official by CMLL.