AEW's Chris Jericho Appears In CMLL To Attack Mistico

Chris Jericho returned to Arena Mexico to attack CMLL star Mistico ahead of this weekend's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. CMLL stars including Mistico are prominently featured on the Long Island event's card this Sunday, but Jericho will be going the other way, as he challenged Mistico to a match at the July 5 CMLL show. The "Learning Tree" dropped Mistico with a Codebreaker and Judas Effect during Friday's Viernes Espectacular show, appearing backstage to cut a promo in English and Spanish.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's been a huge part of my life is Mexico, and wrestling in Mexico City, and living in Mexico City, and all across the country. I have gone on to do many great things in my career. Many people say I am the greatest of all time ... Mistico I will challenge you any time, any place, anywhere. You say the word. You call Arena Mexico your house, thirty years ago Arena Mexico was my house, and I'm coming back to take my house away from you," Jericho said.

EN EXCLUSIVA: CHRIS JERICHO

Conocido hace tres décadas como Corazón de León, esta noche, la súper estrella de AEW apareció en la Arena México para hacer un reto directo al máximo ídolo del CMLL, Místico. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/Fla0L620Sa — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 29, 2024

Both Jericho and Mistico will be in action with separate trios matches scheduled for Forbidden Door. Mistico will be teaming with the Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, against Yota Tsuji, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi on the Zero Hour pre-show. Chris Jericho will be teaming with Big Bill and a mystery partner against Hiroshi Tanahashi and the Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. It will be the first time that Jericho is not teaming with Minoru Suzuki at Forbidden Door, with the pair set to face off for the FTW Championship at a later date.