AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Match Thrown Into Flux By Minoru Suzuki Dynamite Appearance

"The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho is set to compete in a six-man tag team match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but the identity of one of his partners remains a mystery after the events of Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."

Jericho and his disciples, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, were officially challenged to the match by Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata over the weekend on "AEW Collision," and multiple outlets had previously reported the match was in the works for the crossover pay-per-view. However, Keith appeared on "Dynamite" with his arm in a sling, as Jericho scolded his opponents for laying out a challenge to an injured man. He then played a video response — which even he hadn't seen yet — from Minoru Suzuki, who partnered with Jericho on both previous Forbidden Door cards and who Jericho assumed would also partner with him this time. To Jericho's surprise, however, Suzuki dismissed the "Learning Tree" gimmick and said he wanted a singles match with Jericho instead, with the FTW Championship on the line.

The segment caused some confusion initially as to what Jericho's Forbidden Door match will actually be, but an AEW social media post shortly afterward appears to confirm that the six-man tag is still on, though Jericho still has to find a second partner by Sunday. The title match with Suzuki, presumably, will take place another time, possibly in Wembley Stadium at All In 2024.