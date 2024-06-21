Spoiler: New Match Involving Chris Jericho Planned For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming June 22 "AEW Collision," which was taped on June 20 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and it seems that FTW Champion Chris Jericho has got himself a big match at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30.

PWInsider and Fightful Select have confirmed that Jericho will be involved in a trios match on June 30, with his opponents being former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook. Joe has been attempting to steer Hook clear of Jericho in recent weeks after "The Learning Tree" attempted to teach Hook the error of his ways. Shibata has also had his issues with Jericho in recent months, and has also tried to offer some friendly guidance to the former FTW Champion.

Five of the six men involved in the trios match were in action on the taped episode of "Collision." Joe, Hook, and Shibata defeated The Premier Athletes in trios action, while Jericho and Big Bill defeated Private Party, who the former JAS leader has also been trying to impose wisdom on recently. Jericho and Bill attacked Private Party after their win, leading to Joe, Hook, and Shibata making the save and issuing a challenge for Forbidden Door. While it won't be officially confirmed until the show airs, Jericho will have Bill and Bryan Keith as his partners for the match, marking the first Forbidden Door event where Jericho will not be teaming with Minoru Suzuki, who has been in Jericho's corner at the past two Forbidden Doors. Neither Joe or Hook has wrestled at Forbidden Door before, while Shibata was involved in the International Championship four-way match on the 2023 edition of the show.

