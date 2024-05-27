Chris Jericho Retains FTW Title At AEW Double Or Nothing (With Some Surprising Help)

Chris Jericho hired a "Bounty Hunter" to help him retain the FTW Championship at AEW Double or Nothing against former champion HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. Both a masked Bryan Keith and Big Bill interfered on Jericho's behalf, helping "The Learning Tree" walk out of Las Vegas with his gold intact.

The champion introduced a bag of dice in the match, and was promptly suplexed onto them by both challengers. All three men then confronted each other in the middle of the ring with kendo sticks, with Jericho swinging first at both HOOK and Shibata with neither moving, before beating up the champion with their weapons. Shibata set up a table in the ring and HOOK got Jericho up onto it. HOOK attempted to get to the top rope, but was interrupted by Shibata, who hit a Death Valley Driver with HOOK onto Jericho, but the table didn't break and it looked as though HOOK clipped the back of his head off the table.

HOOK got the champion into a Red Rum,, but was blindsided by Big Bill, who tried to chokeslam him through a table on the outside. HOOK was able to counter and sent Big Bill through it instead. Back in the ring, Jericho got the Walls of Jericho locked in on Shibata, who countered into a Figure Four. HOOK got back in the ring and locked in the Red Rum on Jericho as well, mirroring how both challengers defeated Keith to make the match a triple threat.

Keith, dressed in black and wearing a luchador mask, got into the ring and hit HOOK and Shibata with a trash can, and put it over Shibata's head. HOOK ate a Judas Effect from Jericho, who then pinned Shibata, still in the trash can, to get the victory and retain the FTW Championship.