NJPW's Minoru Suzuki Returning To AEW Dynamite Next Week Ahead Of Forbidden Door

Minoru Suzuki is returning to AEW.

During the premiere episode of "AEW Collision," it was announced that New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki will compete on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" when he teams with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to take on the trio of AR Fox, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin.

The timing is notable as it will be the final "Dynamite" before AEW and NJPW present their second Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Toronto on Sunday, June 25. Suzuki hasn't worked an AEW match since last year's Forbidden Door where he teamed with Jericho and Guevara in victory over the team of Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino.

Suzuki first appeared for AEW in September 2021 when he lost a "Dynamite" match to Jon Moxley. Since then, he's also battled Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe, while his only AEW singles win thus far was over QT Marshall.

The former ROH World Television Champion may find himself competing at Forbidden Door once again. Just last week, Jericho crossed paths with Sting to set up a potential first-time in-ring encounter. Considering Guevara and Darby Allin have recently been involved in the chase for the AEW World Championship, it stands to reason that Jericho, Guevara, and Suzuki may be facing Sting, Allin, and a partner of their choosing at the biggest cross-promotional event of the year.

The June 21 episode of "Dynamite" will also feature Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl, Taya Valkyrie vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS title, The Hardys vs. The Gunns, and more.