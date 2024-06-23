Trios Match Between Team Jericho And Team HOOK Official For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Forbidden Door is only getting closer, and in the second-to-last episode of "AEW Collision," the card has further solidified. As previously reported, after the events of Saturday's episode of "Collision," fans can expect to see Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith take on the team of Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata in Long Island in eight days' time.

Jericho and Bill began the evening by taking on Isiah Kennedy and Marq Quen of Private Party in a tag team match. The battle between the two teams raged on through several segments, with many near-falls and a miracle move from Jericho, who kicked out of a successful Gin and Juice from Private Party. Things unraveled for Private Party when a ringside Keith struck Kassidy with a pair of brass knuckles following a referee distraction from Bill. Jericho dove into the ring to capitalize, and scored a pinfall on Kassidy.

After Jericho and Bill's victory, Keith came into the ring to beat down the already battered Kassidy. Quen attempts to intercept the beat-down before Joe, HOOK, and Shibata rush into the ring to even the odds. During this time, Shibata snaps Keith's arm backwards, and Keith rolls out to ringside in pain. Joe quickly gets his hands on a microphone, before addressing Jericho. Joe mentions that the two men have very different "schools of thought", and that he prefers to test his methods "by the crucible of combat." Following this, Joe issues the challenge: a six-man tag match between Team Joe, and "whatever [is] left" of Jericho's Learning Tree.

As of writing, Keith's condition is currently unknown. The match has yet to be made official, but given Jericho's consistency with his pay-per-view appearances, there is little reason to doubt the challenge's validity.