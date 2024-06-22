AEW Collision Live Coverage 6/22 - International Title Match, Okada Vs. Ultimo Guerrero, More

Jericho starts things off with Marq Quen, but then immediately tags in Bill. Quen tries a side headlock, but Bill throws him off the ropes and shoulder blocks him down. Bill get Quen in the corner with strikes, then delivers a Big Show-esque chop to the chest. Bill then throws Quen across the ring with a biel. Quen stands up in the corner but Bill smashes him with a running splash against the turnbuckle. Bill hits another biel on Quen, who is being dominated here. Bill tries another splash in the corner, but Quen moves, then delivers a shotgun dropkick. Quen briefly hits some strikes in the corner, but then Bill basically knocks him out with a punch.

Bill tags in Jericho, and they hit a double team move on Quen, dropping him. Jericho hits some chops on Quen, but Quen is able to take Jericho down and tag in Kassidy, who hits a pair of takedowns on Jericho and delivers a flurry of punches. Jericho rakes the eyes to take back the advantage, but Kassidy fights back with elbows, bounces off the ropes, and does some kind of needlessly complicated transition into a tornado DDT. Quen tags in and punches Jericho, but Bryan Keith grabs his foot and distracts him, allowing Jericho to take Quen down as we go to commercial.

Back from break, Jericho has Quen in the corner and picks him up to the top turnbuckle. Jericho climbs up and goes for a superplex, but Quen blocks him and drops him to the mat. Quen comes off the top rope with a crossbody and gets a two count. Quen tags in Kassidy, who hits a crossbody of his own, followed by a dropkick. Bill comes in, but Kassidy low bridges him over the top rope and drops him with a trademark Jericho springboard dropkick. Kassidy with a sunset flip for a two count on Jericho, then tags in Quen, who Irish Whips Jericho into the corner. Quen hits a series of kicks and comes off the ropes, but Jericho hits him with a strike to knock him down. Jericho goes for a Lionsault but Quen gets the knees up and Kassidy hits Bill with a dive to the outside. Kassidy with a Swanton Bomb on Jericho, Quen hits a 450 Splash, but Jericho kicks out at two. Bryan Keith distracts the referee while Bill come in to deliver a boot to Kassidy. Jericho crawls into the pinfall but only gets two.

Jericho delivers knees to the side of Kassidy's head, but Kassidy fights out with punches and chops. Jericho reverses an Irish Whip, but Kassidy goes for a rana, which Jericho counters into the Walls of Jericho. Kassidy fights toward the ropes and finally gets there! Jericho tags out to Bill, who gets hit with a kick from Kassidy. Kassidy bounces off the ropes and tries to do something, but Bill hits the Bossman Slam for two. Kassidy can't even stand, Bill taunts him. Quen is back, but Bill goozles him and hits a chokeslam on Quen onto Kassidy. This also only gets a two count. Bill tags Jericho, who climbs to the top rope. Bill goes for a chokeslam on Kassidy, who reverses and knocks Bill into Jericho. Quen with a dropkick on Jericho, Bill knocked out of the ring with a double clothesline, Private Party hit Gin and Juice on Jericho, who kicks out. Kassidy knocks down Jericho with a clothesline, but Keith hits Kassidy with some kind of foreign object and Jericho covers Kassidy for the pin.

Winners: Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Keith delivers boots to Kassidy after the match, but Quen fights him off and then Joe, HOOK, and Shibata run down for the save. Shibata traps Keith's arm and delivers a Shayna Baszler arm breaker stomp. Joe gets on the mic and says every idea that comes from the Learning Tree sucks. They come from different schools of thought, because Joe believes in the crucible of combat, and that's what he suggests. He challenges the Learning Tree to a trios match at Forbidden Door.

