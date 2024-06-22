AEW Collision Live Coverage 6/22 - International Title Match, Okada Vs. Ultimo Guerrero, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision," airing on June 22, 2024 and broadcasting from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania!
It's a stacked card on Saturday night, with eight matches and zero talking segments announced ahead of time. In the main event, Will Ospreay defends his AEW International Championship against Brian Cage, presumably his final defense before his AEW World Championship match with Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door. The other big-time match is the AEW debut of legendary CMLL star Último Guerrero, who takes on Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Championship eliminator match. Another CMLL wrestler, Hechicero, takes on "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard in the episode's other singles match
In tag team action, "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho teams with his disciple, Big Bill, against Private Party, who, as Bryan Keith would say, have no respect for Jericho. It's been rumored that Jericho, Bill, and Keith will team up in trios action at Forbidden Door against the team of Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata, but the latter three first have to settle their issues with the Premiere Athletes in a "Collision" trios match. Finally, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm teams with Mariah May against Lady Frost and "Legit" Leyla Hirsch, The Patriarchy steps into the ring for a trios match with the Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson, and the House of Black will also be in action, with Malaki Black and Brody King representing the group in a tag team match while Buddy Matthews takes some time away.
Saturday night's alright for fighting, and we are live as Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring!
Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Premiere Athletes
The bell rings, and it's Samoa Joe and Tony Nese starting things off while the crowd chants "Joe's gonna kill you." They lock up, Nese gets Joe's back but Joe counters into a wristlock. Nese gets a side headlock on Joe, but Joe shoves him off the ropes and shoulder blocks him to the mat. Joe grabs Nese, who escapes and comes off the ropes, but Joe drops him again with a back elbow and tags in HOOK. HOOK pummels Nese in the corner and on the ropes, Nese tries to fight back and counters a German Suplex into a standing double stomp.
Nese tags in Ariya Daivari, who chops HOOK in the corner before getting him into a full nelson. HOOK fights to his feet and breaks the hold, escapes and tags in Shibata, who stares down the Premiere Athletes. Josh Woods tags in and he and Shibata exchange forearms to the face. They then exchange cross arm breaker attempts on the mat. Shibata wins the exchange but Woods gets to the ropes. Woods fights out of a wristlock, but Shibata gets him in a knee bar. Nese breaks it up, then gets tagged in. Nese chops Shibata in the corner, but Shibata shows FIGHTING SPIRIT. Nese whips Shibata into the turnbuckle and goes for a moonsault, but Shibata walks away from it, which delights Joe. Joe tags in and hammers Nese in the corner. Mark Sterling is able to distract Joe and Woods hangs him up on the ropes, which allows the Athletes to drop Joe with a double shoulder tackle. Woods is in now, he pummels Joe and goes for a cover but only gets one. Joe tries to fight back but Woods punches him and attacks his partners on the apron. Joe is able to trip up Woods, hit a senton, and tag HOOK, who begins cleaning house with suplexes.
HOOK has Nese down, Woods tries to interfere, Daivari hits a German Suplex on HOOK, who tags in Shibata. Shibata lays into Nese and hits a dropkick in the corner, followed by a vertical suplex. The pinfall attempt only gets two, but Shibata transitions into an arm bar and Nese taps out!
Winners: Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata
Bang Bang Gang are backstage. Juice Robinson says AEW won't allow the freebird rule and recognize him as a trios champion. They remind us that House of Black has a trios title match (when Murphy gets back) and talk some smack about PAC. Jay White isn't with them, but they imply he'll be back soon, and everyone had better hope they don't meet him in the Owen Hart Tournament.
Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. Private Party
Jericho starts things off with Marq Quen, but then immediately tags in Bill. Quen tries a side headlock, but Bill throws him off the ropes and shoulder blocks him down. Bill get Quen in the corner with strikes, then delivers a Big Show-esque chop to the chest. Bill then throws Quen across the ring with a biel. Quen stands up in the corner but Bill smashes him with a running splash against the turnbuckle. Bill hits another biel on Quen, who is being dominated here. Bill tries another splash in the corner, but Quen moves, then delivers a shotgun dropkick. Quen briefly hits some strikes in the corner, but then Bill basically knocks him out with a punch.
Bill tags in Jericho, and they hit a double team move on Quen, dropping him. Jericho hits some chops on Quen, but Quen is able to take Jericho down and tag in Kassidy, who hits a pair of takedowns on Jericho and delivers a flurry of punches. Jericho rakes the eyes to take back the advantage, but Kassidy fights back with elbows, bounces off the ropes, and does some kind of needlessly complicated transition into a tornado DDT. Quen tags in and punches Jericho, but Bryan Keith grabs his foot and distracts him, allowing Jericho to take Quen down as we go to commercial.
Back from break, Jericho has Quen in the corner and picks him up to the top turnbuckle. Jericho climbs up and goes for a superplex, but Quen blocks him and drops him to the mat. Quen comes off the top rope with a crossbody and gets a two count. Quen tags in Kassidy, who hits a crossbody of his own, followed by a dropkick. Bill comes in, but Kassidy low bridges him over the top rope and drops him with a trademark Jericho springboard dropkick. Kassidy with a sunset flip for a two count on Jericho, then tags in Quen, who Irish Whips Jericho into the corner. Quen hits a series of kicks and comes off the ropes, but Jericho hits him with a strike to knock him down. Jericho goes for a Lionsault but Quen gets the knees up and Kassidy hits Bill with a dive to the outside. Kassidy with a Swanton Bomb on Jericho, Quen hits a 450 Splash, but Jericho kicks out at two. Bryan Keith distracts the referee while Bill come in to deliver a boot to Kassidy. Jericho crawls into the pinfall but only gets two.
Jericho delivers knees to the side of Kassidy's head, but Kassidy fights out with punches and chops. Jericho reverses an Irish Whip, but Kassidy goes for a rana, which Jericho counters into the Walls of Jericho. Kassidy fights toward the ropes and finally gets there! Jericho tags out to Bill, who gets hit with a kick from Kassidy. Kassidy bounces off the ropes and tries to do something, but Bill hits the Bossman Slam for two. Kassidy can't even stand, Bill taunts him. Quen is back, but Bill goozles him and hits a chokeslam on Quen onto Kassidy. This also only gets a two count. Bill tags Jericho, who climbs to the top rope. Bill goes for a chokeslam on Kassidy, who reverses and knocks Bill into Jericho. Quen with a dropkick on Jericho, Bill knocked out of the ring with a double clothesline, Private Party hit Gin and Juice on Jericho, who kicks out. Kassidy knocks down Jericho with a clothesline, but Keith hits Kassidy with some kind of foreign object and Jericho covers Kassidy for the pin.
Winners: Chris Jericho and Big Bill
Keith delivers boots to Kassidy after the match, but Quen fights him off and then Joe, HOOK, and Shibata run down for the save. Shibata traps Keith's arm and delivers a Shayna Baszler arm breaker stomp. Joe gets on the mic and says every idea that comes from the Learning Tree sucks. They come from different schools of thought, because Joe believes in the crucible of combat, and that's what he suggests. He challenges the Learning Tree to a trios match at Forbidden Door.
AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero
After a commercial break, Kazuchika Okada makes his way to the ring, followed by Ultimo Guerrero, making his AEW debut. The two take a moment to face off, and Guerrero offers a handshake. Okada slaps his hand away. They lock up, Guerrero gets Okada's back and takes him down. They exchange technical wrestling counters and face off once again. Guerrero is trying to get the crowd on his side, but it sounds like the louder chant is "Okada." Guerrero comes off the ropes and drops Okada with a shoulder tackle, but he misses a lariat and the two come off the ropes and the same time and slam together in the middle of the ring. Guerrero goes for a pin but Okada kicks out quickly.
Guerrero backs Okada into the corner and slaps him, then hits a forearm and more chops. Guerrero drops Okada with a bodyslam, then backs him into the corner again and chops him again. Guerrero throws Okada against the ropes and clotheslines him as he comes back. Okada into the corner again, Guerrero with knees. He might have heard the crowd chants and audibled into wrestling as the heel, it certainly seems that way. Guerrero gets Okada in a headlock and then tries another submission hold, but Okada gets to the ropes. Guerrero goes after Okada's knee but Okada powers him out of the corner and walks around with Guerrero on his shoulders. That leads to him just falling down and Guerrero taking advantage again. They basically do that again but Okada drops Guerrero's head across his knee as we go to break.
Coming back, Okada and Guerrero trade big running shots in the corner, then both go down from a double clothesline. Okada runs at Guerrero in the corner but gets sent over the ropes onto the ring apron, Guerrero the hits a running dropkick to send Okada to the outside. Guerrero whips Okada into the barricade and chops him. Guerrero rolls Okada into the ring, but Okada counters into a dropkick. Okada pulls Guerrero to his feet, goes for the Rainmaker but Guerrero ducks. Okada dodges an attempted Guerrero splash in the corner, climbs up to deliver strikes, but Guerrero walks him out and hits a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Pin attempt, Okada kicks out. Guerrero lifts Okada up to the top rope and climbs up after him, goes for something but Okada gouges his eyes. Okada goes for the Rainmaker again and misses again, gets rolled up for two. Okada then takes Guerrero's mask off (possibly accidentally?) and hits the Rainmaker for the win.
Winner: Kazuchika Okada
Backstage, Lexy Nair interviews Top Flight. Dante Martin says the last time he was in a ladder match, he broke his leg, and it took a lot of hard work to get back here. He had to relearn how to be inhuman. A lot of people say it's crazy for him to go back into a ladder match, but he's determined to become TNT Champion. Lio Rush approaches and Action Andretti congratulates him on beating him on "Rampage." Rush says he's a man of his word and has Dante's back, but come Forbidden Door, he wants the TNT Championship for himself. Rush and Martin face off before Top Flight walks away.