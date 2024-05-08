Report Offers Update On Promotions Involved With AEW Forbidden Door 2024

While Double or Nothing is the next PPV on AEW's docket, it won't be much longer before the promotion's co-promoted event with New Japan, Forbidden Door, is held on June 30 from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. And already the event has plenty of buzz, largely due to speculation that the show could feature collaborations from other promotions beyond AEW and New Japan, including CMLL and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Those rumors were addressed when AEW/CMLL/New Japan star Rocky Romero sat down with Fightful earlier this week to discuss Forbidden Door. During the interview, Romero clarified that while Forbidden Door will remain an AEW/New Japan co-branded event, he also confirmed that other promotions would get involved, noting that Stardom would "definitely" be part of the event.

Romero was less sure, however, about CMLL's involvement, stopping short of saying the lucha libre powerhouse would 100% be involved, though he did state CMLL was "very likely" to have a presence. While Romero didn't go into further detail, CMLL's participation could be determined by talent availability caused by visa issues, after 19 luchadores, including several that appeared on AEW TV, had their visas revoked earlier this year. The situation has been worked on since, and several luchadores were said to have obtained or were in the process of obtaining visas one week ago.

While no matches have been announced for Forbidden Door, several AEW stars have already discussed potential matches, including AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland expressing interest in facing former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi. Stardom star Mina Shirakawa, who has appeared on AEW programming, has also hinted towards challenging AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, the mentor to Shirakawa's tag team partner, Mariah May.