19 CMLL Luchadors Set To Have Visas Canceled, Preventing Them From Working In The US

Though the exact issues remain unknown, they were enough that Department of Homeland Security officials contacted Full Blown booker, Jerry Cadena, regarding the matter, and informed him he could face fraud charges should issues with the CMLL visas arise. When reaching out to CMLL, Cadena was told the promotion would take care of it via the US Embassy in Mexico, where a family member of the CMLL office reportedly works. It's unclear if any progress has been made on that front, or if it would have any effect, as Homeland Security, not the Embassy, handles visa situations.

Since Cadena has not heard from CMLL since and would remain on the hook legally, he has informed the US government he will no longer work with CMLL sponsoring visas and has terminated any agreements as of today. As such, the 19 luchadors and one referee cannot work in the US until they acquire a new work visa. There is no telling when new visas could be approved, with the process taking anywhere from a few months to a year, depending on how smoothly everything goes.

While it's unclear how this will affect the AEW/CMLL partnership going forward, it appears AEW will be able to continue to use luchadors from CMLL with proper visas, such as Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., Magnus, and Rugido, who are all booked for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" this week. Though unconfirmed, it's also possible the affected luchadors could work shows in Canada, where visa laws are a lot less strict.