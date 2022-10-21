Big Update On Hijo Del Vikingo's Ability To Wrestle In The United States
The fall has been kind to AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo. First, he was ranked #8 in the PWI 500, the highest ranking for a luchador in seven years. This past weekend, he successfully defended his Mega Championship against AEW star Rey Fenix in a match that received five stars from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. And now, the news Vikingo and lucha fans have been waiting on for a long time has arrived; finally, Vikingo will be coming to America.
After a month of speculation, Sports Illustrated confirmed early Friday afternoon that Vikingo had secured his US work visa via his home promotion, AAA, Masked Republic's Lucha Libre Agency, and Phantom Twin Entertainment, the parent company of DEFY Wrestling. The work visa will allow Vikingo to wrestle in the United States for the first time. Via a translator, Vikingo expressed his excitement to Sports Illustrated in a statement.
"I first need to thank my home, AAA, and my friends from Masked Republic for making my dream of traveling to the United States possible," Vikingo said. "I know it is a great responsibility to head to a new country. It is a responsibility I will live up to and surpass.
"I want to thank all my fans for their unconditional support. I assure you that I will raise the name Cuautlancingo, Puebla, and AAA throughout the world."
Shortly after Sports Illustrated's report, a joint press release, featuring comments from Masked Republic founder and CEO Ruben Zamorra, and AAA General Manager Dorian Roldan, was made available to the media regarding Vikingo's visa.
Vikingo Is Coming To The United States
"As Masked Republic has continued to fulfill our mission of expanding lucha libre beyond the borders of Mexico and has worked to coordinate work visas for talent from 40 year veterans to the hottest young luchadores today, there is one name who has been requested more than any other by promoters in the U.S. That luchador is El Hijo del Vikingo," Zamora said. "The AAA champion is a generational talent and has the ability to not only satisfy today's fans, but much like the legendary Rey Mysterio, to open a whole new generation's eyes to the awesomeness of lucha libre"
"While we run more than 200 events per year in Mexico and there is demand for Vikingo on all of them, we know that fans all around the world have been waiting to be able to see such a phenomenal talent live all over the world," Roldan said. "This is why, in coordination with Masked Republic's Lucha Libre Agency, he will be able to be booked for very select dates globally after his debut in the U.S. on December 3 at our event in Arizona. There is no international company who understands the lucha libre market outside of Mexico like Masked Republic so we see this as an incredible partnership opportunity for AAA and our luchadores."
As revealed in the press release and by Sports Illustrated, Vikingo's US bookings will be managed by the Lucha Libre Agency going forward, working directly with AAA to coordinate dates, travel, and pay for the 25-year-old luchador. Also confirmed was that Vikingo's first US date will be for AAA on December 3, when the promotion runs out of the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.