Big Update On Hijo Del Vikingo's Ability To Wrestle In The United States

The fall has been kind to AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo. First, he was ranked #8 in the PWI 500, the highest ranking for a luchador in seven years. This past weekend, he successfully defended his Mega Championship against AEW star Rey Fenix in a match that received five stars from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. And now, the news Vikingo and lucha fans have been waiting on for a long time has arrived; finally, Vikingo will be coming to America.

After a month of speculation, Sports Illustrated confirmed early Friday afternoon that Vikingo had secured his US work visa via his home promotion, AAA, Masked Republic's Lucha Libre Agency, and Phantom Twin Entertainment, the parent company of DEFY Wrestling. The work visa will allow Vikingo to wrestle in the United States for the first time. Via a translator, Vikingo expressed his excitement to Sports Illustrated in a statement.

"I first need to thank my home, AAA, and my friends from Masked Republic for making my dream of traveling to the United States possible," Vikingo said. "I know it is a great responsibility to head to a new country. It is a responsibility I will live up to and surpass.

"I want to thank all my fans for their unconditional support. I assure you that I will raise the name Cuautlancingo, Puebla, and AAA throughout the world."

Shortly after Sports Illustrated's report, a joint press release, featuring comments from Masked Republic founder and CEO Ruben Zamorra, and AAA General Manager Dorian Roldan, was made available to the media regarding Vikingo's visa.