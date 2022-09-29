Update On If Hijo Del Vikingo Can Wrestle In The United States
On Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite", lucha libre star Bandido made a major statement in a main event match, taking Chris Jericho to the limit in a match for Jericho's Ring of Honor World Championship. And while lucha fans wonder what this means for Bandido's future, they're also wondering if this type of match could soon be in the future for one Hijo del Vikingo, as speculation on the AAA Mega Champion's visa status in the U.S. continues to grow.
As it turns out, Vikingo may get his chance soon. In a press release obtained by PWInsider Thursday afternoon, Lucha Libre AAA officially announced its upcoming event in Tempe, Arizona this December, and listed Vikingo among the talents scheduled to appear.
"This year is very important for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide as we celebrate 30 years since its inception," AAA General Director Dorian Roldan said in the press release. "A Mexican company that has brought the best wrestling around the world, featuring the most iconic Luchadores (Wrestlers) under the AAA banner. This was the dream of my uncle, Lic. Antonio Peña, and continues with the guidance of my mother, Lic. Marisela Peña, President of the company."
The Road To Tempe
"That is why this celebration and experience will be a cannot miss event of international stature. On December 3 at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide will present a unique experience, starring Psycho Clown, Hilo de Vikingo, Sexy Star, Lady Shani, and many more AAA Stars, in addition, the presence of great legends, like Blue Demon Jr. and Vampiro Canadiense."
AAA's announcement all but confirms that U.S. wrestling fans will be seeing Vikingo in a ring near them very soon. Speculation regarding Vikingo's visa status popped up again recently when the eighth-ranked wrestler in the world according to Pro Wrestling Illustrated was advertised for an upcoming California indie event by RGR Lucha Libre, a promotion that also helps in securing visas for luchadors.
Whether Vikingo walks into Tempe, Arizona as AAA Mega Champion remains to be seen, however, as he is scheduled to defend the title against AEW star Rey Fenix on October 15 at AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. TripleMania will air on FITE TV, in both English and Spanish commentary. As of this writing, it's unclear if AAA's show in Arizona will be broadcast.