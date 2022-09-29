Update On If Hijo Del Vikingo Can Wrestle In The United States

On Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite", lucha libre star Bandido made a major statement in a main event match, taking Chris Jericho to the limit in a match for Jericho's Ring of Honor World Championship. And while lucha fans wonder what this means for Bandido's future, they're also wondering if this type of match could soon be in the future for one Hijo del Vikingo, as speculation on the AAA Mega Champion's visa status in the U.S. continues to grow.

As it turns out, Vikingo may get his chance soon. In a press release obtained by PWInsider Thursday afternoon, Lucha Libre AAA officially announced its upcoming event in Tempe, Arizona this December, and listed Vikingo among the talents scheduled to appear.

"This year is very important for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide as we celebrate 30 years since its inception," AAA General Director Dorian Roldan said in the press release. "A Mexican company that has brought the best wrestling around the world, featuring the most iconic Luchadores (Wrestlers) under the AAA banner. This was the dream of my uncle, Lic. Antonio Peña, and continues with the guidance of my mother, Lic. Marisela Peña, President of the company."