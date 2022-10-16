Hijo Del Vikingo Retains AAA Mega Championship At TripleMania XXX: Mexico City

It was only four months ago at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana that Hijo del Vikingo failed to become the first man since Johnny Caballero to hold the AAA Mega, AAA Latin American, and AAA World Cruiserweight Championships at the same time, when he came up short in a five-way match for the Latin American and Cruiserweight Titles. Fortunately for him, Vikingo corrected the mistake tonight, defeating the man who robbed him of the opportunity initially.

In the TripleMania XXX: Mexico City semi-main event, Vikingo successfully defended his Mega Championship against AEW star, AAA Latin American and AAA Cruiserweight Champion, and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Rey Fenix. As expected, the match was a spirited affair, but Vikingo ultimately pulled out the win after pinning Fenix following an Imploding 450 Splash. Money was thrown in after the match.

The victory marks Vikingo's fifth successful title defense, following victories over Aramis, Johnny Caballero, and most recently Laredo Kid and Flamita in a three-way match. Vikingo won the belt at TripleMania Regia last December, defeating Bandido, Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal, and Samuray del Sol in five-way action. Vikingo was originally supposed to face AEW star Kenny Omega for the title before Omega was forced to vacate the title due to injury. The match between the two has yet to take place.

Vikingo's victory is just the latest bit of good news for the 25-year-old luchador, who is reportedly on the verge of receiving a work visa, which would allow him to wrestle in the United States for the first time in his career. As of this writing, Vikingo, who was also ranked #8 in the PWI 500 earlier this year, is scheduled to make his US debut at AAA's upcoming US show in Tempe, Arizona on December 3.