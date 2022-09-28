Unexpected AAA Show Announced For The United States

When it comes to promoting live events, most companies like AEW and WWE have a strategy that involves announcing the event, when it will take place, and when tickets will go on sale. It's very rare for a promotion to put tickets on sale with no announcement and next to no fanfare, which makes the strategy for an upcoming Lucha Libre AAA show very interesting.

On Wednesday afternoon, WrestleTix revealed that tickets for an AAA event in Tempe, Arizona were scheduled to go on sale later this afternoon, which did happen on Ticketmaster a little after 3 p.m. EST. As of this writing, AAA has yet to make an announcement regarding the show or that tickets are on sale, a rarity in the modern-day wrestling landscape.

While the announcement largely appears out of nowhere, there were some hints recently that AAA would be coming to Arizona for a show, with AAA legend Vampiro and AAA star Sexy Star being spotted at an Arizona Diamondbacks game. Any other information regarding the show, however, was only revealed today, when WrestleTix announced that tickets would soon be available for the general public.

This would be AAA's first major event in the United States since September 2019, when the promotion ran AAA Invading NY at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Due to AAA not announcing the event officially at this point, no matches, or talent, have been revealed for the Tempe show. The event will take place on December 3.