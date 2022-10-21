Konnan Calls Top AAA Star A 'Generational Talent'

It's hard to have a year as good as the one Hijo del Vikingo has had in 2022. There's his AAA Mega Championship reign, which is now approaching a year, as well as a #8 ranking in the PWI 500 list, the highest a luchador has placed in several years, and the likelihood he'll finally be able to wrestle in the US sooner than later. And now there's some significant public praise for him coming from his boss, AAA booker Konnan.

While previewing TripleMania XXX: Mexico City last Thursday on his latest Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan described Vikingo in the same way MJF describes himself, while also offering praise for another up and coming luchador. "Everybody's been raving, and they should, about Hijo del Vikingo, because he's a generational talent," Konnan said. "Komander's next. Komander's the next Hijo del Vikingo, so watch him now, because this is a kid who will wind up in AEW or WWE in a few years, guaranteed."

Konnan also talked up an American wrestler who has made a name for himself this year in AAA, as well as a worker who some, like AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, feel should be getting more work in the United States. "Willie Mack bro, he's one of the best, charismatic, working big men in this business," Konnan said. All three luchadores appeared at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this past Saturday. Komander and Mack were on opposing sides of a four-way tag match to determine FTR's next challengers; the match was ultimately won by Dragon Lee and Dralistico. Vikingo meanwhile retained his AAA Mega Championship in the co-main event of the evening, overcoming Rey Fenix in a high octane, all-action match.

