Dax Harwood Wants To See Top Free Agent Signed

In 2022, Dax Harwood is enjoying a career year in AEW, and with that additional clout, he is fully prepared to use it to vouch for others in the wrestling business. The FTR star hit social media over the weekend to make clear his belief that former Impact Wrestling star Willie Mack deserves to be signed by a major promotion at some point.

Responding to a story about Mack leaving Impact, Harwood tweeted, "For the love of God, somebody needs to hire this man," as he went on to claim that the former Impact X Division Champion is "absolute money."

One-half of the current IWGP, Ring of Honor, and AAA Tag Team Champions, he did not specify who needs to hire the 35-year-old, but he is clearly passionate about Mack getting a chance somewhere.

Mack worked for Impact Wrestling starting in 2018 all the way to May of this year, competing as both a singles star and in the tag team division partnering with Rich Swann. Not sticking with the company was ultimately his choice, as he turned down a new contract offered by the company. Since then, he has been seen across a number of different promotions, most recently wrestling for AAA at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this past Saturday where he teamed with Arez trying to earn a future title shot against FTR.

Ultimately, Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee and Dralistico) claimed the victory in that match but had Mack's team picked up the victory it would have lined up his first-ever match with Harwood; despite the AEW star's glowing reference, the two men have never shared the ring.