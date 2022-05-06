Willie Mack is no longer with IMPACT Wrestling.

Willie Mack took to social media to announce that his deal with IMPACT Wrestling has expired and last night’s episode of IMPACT on AXS TV would be his last after he declined the latest contract offer from the company.

“After last nights Impact episode I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING. My contract has expired and I decided to decline their new offer. So now I’m gonna be doing my thing on the independents. Hit up [email protected] if you want to see me in ya city or town. #MackMode,” Mack posted on Twitter.

Mack last appeared on IMPACT programming during the 5/5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, where he teamed up with Rich Swann in a losing effort against Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Jay White. The former X-Division Champion made his IMPACT debut in October 2018 and was a staple of the company’s X-Division before signing a multi-year deal with the company in May 2019.

Mack has also made stops in several major promotions during his 16-year career, including WWE, NWA and PWG and continues to take independent bookings at [email protected]

