Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live IMPACT Wrestling Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

– Ace Austin (c) vs. Rocky Romero For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– Jay White & Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

– Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin

– William Morrissey vs. Brian Myers In A Tables Match

– JONAH vs. PCO In A Monster’s Ball Match

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]