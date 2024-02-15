Blackpool Combat Club & Another AEW Star Announced For March CMLL Show In Arena Mexico

The war between AEW's Blackpool Combat Club and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) has seemingly just begun, and soon the two sides will do battle on CMLL's home turf. The lucha libre promotion has announced that the main event of their March 29 show, Homenaje a Dos Leyendas, will be an eight-man match pitting Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guerrero against the entire BCC: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta.

While the BCC vs. CMLL match will headline the show, it will not be the only match with an AEW presence. CMLL also announced that AEW's Willow Nightingale will also be appearing at the show, teaming with Tessa Blanchard and former WWE luchadora La Catalina to take on Lluvia, Stephanie Vaquer, and former WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Zexuis in trios action.

Homenaje a Dos Leyendas will finally see BCC fulfill their promise of invading Arena Mexico, which both Moxley and Castagnoli have hinted towards over the last several weeks. The BCC will also look to keep the momentum going against their CMLL rivals, following Danielson's defeat of Hechicero, BCC's defeat of Hechicero, Volador, and Mascara Dorada, and Moxley and Castagnoli's defeat of Star Jr. and Esfinge respectively.

For Danielson, the match will serve as a dream come true, as the AEW star has long desired to both wrestle in CMLL's Arena Mexico and face Panther, the 63-year-old lucha legend who is renowned for his longevity and technical ability. The match will also shine a spotlight on the soon-to-be 52-year-old Guerrero, another long-time CMLL star who is also known for appearing in New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, where he competed briefly in 2008.