Update On CMLL Visa Situation

While CMLL and AEW have enjoyed a very successful partnership so far in 2024, whether it be AEW stars competing in Arena Mexico or CMLL stars heading north of the border, the working relationship hit a snag in February, where 19 CMLL luchadors saw their work visas revoked. As such, those luchadors were prevented from working for wrestling promotions in the United States, including AEW, for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately for those CMLL talents, some good news appears to be coming on the horizon. On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Sunday Daily Update, Dave Meltzer reported that several of the visa issues affecting CMLL talent are being sorted out, and in some cases are expected to be resolved as early as this week. This would allow CMLL talent to once again take bookings in the United States.

The list of talents expected to have visas soon includes midcard talents such as Dulce Gardenia, Sagrado, Captain Suicida, Espiritu Negro, Robin, Fugaz, Sangre Imperial, and trios unit Los Gemelos Diablos, as well as top stars Euforia, Soberano Jr., Templario, and Blue Panther. The most notable name among the list for US fans is likely Panther, who recently wrestled Bryan Danielson in Arena Mexico on April 5, with Danielson scoring the win. After the match, both Panther and Danielson expressed interest in having a rematch in the United States.

Notably absent from the list of talent Meltzer provided were Mascara Dorada, Hechicero, and Volador Jr., all of whom made appearances on AEW TV before the visa issues occurred. It has since been noted by luchablog that Dorada and Hechicero are also believed to be part of this group, meaning they too would be receiving new visas imminently.