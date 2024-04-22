Tony Khan Assesses AEW's Relationship With CMLL

AEW has formed a lot of partnerships since with companies all over the world, including RevPro in the United Kingdom to AAA in Mexico. Meanwhile, the long-standing partnership with NJPW has been so successful that the companies have put together two Forbidden Door pay-per-views with a third one on the way. Toward the end of 2023, AEW announced that they had formed a working relationship with CMLL in Mexico, leading to a host of Mexico's finest luchadors getting to showcase their skills on AEW TV.

"It's been amazing working CMLL," Khan said during the AEW Dynasty media call. "They're one of the greatest wrestling organizations in the world and it's been interesting." Khan explained how good it has been to work with different promotions all over the world, but the work he has done with CMLL and NJPW in particular has been very rewarding. "Salvador, who runs CMLL, has been just great to work with, Rocky [Romero] is an amazing intermediary between these companies and it's really great having Rocky in AEW, be he's also a really fair person who's looking out for the interest of everybody in these things."

While CMLL stars like Mistico, Hechicero, and Volador Jr. have been able to show American audiences what they are made of, fans in Arena Mexico have also been able to see first-hand what the stars of AEW have to offer as the likes of the Blackpool Combat Club, Willow Nightingale, and Matt Sydal all made the trip south of the border for the Homenaje A Dos Leyendas event at the end of March.

