AEW's Chris Jericho Challenges Top Luchador To Match At CMLL's 91st Anniversary Show

When Chris Jericho isn't busy taking folks under the learning three or driving Samoa Joe through a wall, he's been making inroads back into Mexico, attacking CMLL's top star Mistico just weeks ago. The assault set the stage for a match between the two, but no date was given for the bout at the time. As it turns out, it's because CMLL was waiting for their biggest show of the year.

During last night's episode of "CMLL Informa," Jericho sent in a pre-recorded video, once again clad in a Mistico mask. After insulting the lucha libre legend again, Jericho challenged Mistico to a singles match at the CMLL 91st Anniversary Show, scheduled to take place on September 13 in Arena Mexico. Mistico wasted no time responding, accepting the challenge.

⏳ 🌎 🦁 💛 #CMLLInforma || ¡Es oficial! Místico y Chris Jericho se enfrentarán el próximo viernes 13 de septiembre en el #91AniversarioCMLL. 🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/PD0gLuf7g5 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/wdLRlhoh30 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 11, 2024

Chris Jericho challenges Mistico to a singles match on the CMLL Aniversario show (September 13th.) CMLL will be 91 years old, and there's never been a match like Jericho and Mistico in 91 years. pic.twitter.com/Bh9MihdCCM — luchablog (@luchablog) July 11, 2024

Mistico says he always respects the legends, the great stars of wrestling but it's not impossible for him to defeat Jericho. Mistico's going to prepare hard for the match and Jericho ought to do the same. If it's between a mouse (Mistico) and a lion, the mouse is going to win. pic.twitter.com/xvYdWvA3yI — luchablog (@luchablog) July 11, 2024

The oldest of all the major wrestling shows world wide, the CMLL Anniversary Show, commonly referred to as the Aniversario, was first held on September 21, 1934, beginning a run that has lasted to this day, with only the 52nd Aniversario not taking place due to an earthquake the previous day. While most Anniversary Show events are headlined by matches where competitors put their hair or mask on the line in a Lucha de Apuesta, neither Jericho nor Mistico broached the subject, suggesting the bout will be a straight singles match.

The match will be Jericho's first match in CMLL since September 95, when he unsuccessfully challenged Apolo Dantes for the CMLL World Heavyweight Title. Though Jericho worked in CMLL from 1993 through 1995, under the name Corazon de Leon, this will be the first time he has ever competed at a CMLL Anniversary Show.

